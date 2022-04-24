THE Liberal Democrats have said they are willing to listen to residents and exceed the potential of Newport City Council, if they are successful in the election.
The party has 26 candidates standing across Newport on Thursday, May 5.
Chairman of the local group, Oliver Townsend, said the candidates are “united in the hope that Newport can get better”.
Mr Townsend, who is standing in the St Julians ward, said: “We are focused on the big issues raised by residents during the campaign. That means dealing with fly-tipping and rubbish, tackling anti-social behaviour and crime, addressing inadequate housing planning, and prioritising the city centre – but there’s so much more we can do to make Newport better.
“We have clear values based on trusting communities, empowering people, and breaking down barriers. Those values show through everything we’ve put in the manifesto.”
He added: “[It] doesn’t hide away from what makes us different as a party. Giving local people more influence, more say over what happens in their areas, and making it compulsory for our council to listen to them, shouldn’t be radical ideas – but they are.
“Our manifesto meets real people’s priorities. We can do things very differently. There’s so much potential for a council in Wales that is closer to its people, and involves them in as much as possible.
“When people in Newport look through our ideas, they will see a real alternative – a group of candidates united around the hope that Newport can get better. It just needs a better way forward.”
Here’s exactly what the party is pledging in Newport.
Housing
Newport Liberal Democrats have pledged to create a new local Housing of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) policy with refreshed planning guidance.
Recycling
The party is proposing a second household waste recycling centre and a trial of a free “bulky waste collection” for people on low incomes.
Crime
To tackle crime, the party is promising; CCTV in crime hotspots, increased funding for Neighbourhood Watch, and allowing residents to lead local groups.
Homelessness
By 2027, the Newport Liberal Democrats intend to end rough sleeping – if elected.
Transparency
The party is committed to taking action to “make Newport council more accountable and transparent”.
Oliver Townsend said: “Our city has been led by Labour for decades, with a single break from 2008 – 2012. When you talk to residents, they are so disillusioned and let down by both big parties. With Labour, people feel taken for granted locally, and can see the state of the city. With the Conservatives, they just don’t trust them to deliver change. It gives us a real opportunity in this election to drive forward a new vision for Newport.”
Where are the candidates standing?
Allt yr yn: Three seats
- Karl Anthony Mudd
- Rabeya Sharmin
- Roisin Stallard
Alway: Three seats
- Harry Lewis Petty
- Shihab Uddin
Beechwood: Three seats
- Jeff Evans
- Harun Rashid
- Holly Rhian Clare Townsend
Bishton and Langstone: Two seats
- Md Shayek Ahmed
- Sian Townsend
Caerleon: Three seats
- Belayet Khan
- Paul L’allier
Gaer: Three seats
- Anamul Hossain
Graig: Two seats
- Nathan Gareth Tarr
Llanwern: One seat
- Colleen Kennard-Smith
Malpas: Three seats
- Kobir Ahmed
- Sarah Lackyer
Pillgwenlly: Two seats
- Shamimul Islam
- Mihai Sebastian Munteanu
Rogerstone East: One seat
- Shopon Chowdhury
Rogerstone West: Two seats
- Liz Newton
St. Julians: Three seats
- Mike Hamilton
- Carmel Roseanne Townsend
- Oliver Benedict Charles Townsend
Victoria: Two seats
- Nurul Islam
- John Miller
To view all the candidates standing in Newport click here.
- This is part of a series of articles profiling parties standing in Gwent's council areas in next month's elections.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here