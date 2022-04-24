THE Liberal Democrats have said they are willing to listen to residents and exceed the potential of Newport City Council, if they are successful in the election.

The party has 26 candidates standing across Newport on Thursday, May 5.

Chairman of the local group, Oliver Townsend, said the candidates are “united in the hope that Newport can get better”.

Mr Townsend, who is standing in the St Julians ward, said: “We are focused on the big issues raised by residents during the campaign. That means dealing with fly-tipping and rubbish, tackling anti-social behaviour and crime, addressing inadequate housing planning, and prioritising the city centre – but there’s so much more we can do to make Newport better.

“We have clear values based on trusting communities, empowering people, and breaking down barriers. Those values show through everything we’ve put in the manifesto.”

He added: “[It] doesn’t hide away from what makes us different as a party. Giving local people more influence, more say over what happens in their areas, and making it compulsory for our council to listen to them, shouldn’t be radical ideas – but they are.

“Our manifesto meets real people’s priorities. We can do things very differently. There’s so much potential for a council in Wales that is closer to its people, and involves them in as much as possible.

“When people in Newport look through our ideas, they will see a real alternative – a group of candidates united around the hope that Newport can get better. It just needs a better way forward.”

Here’s exactly what the party is pledging in Newport.

Housing

Newport Liberal Democrats have pledged to create a new local Housing of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) policy with refreshed planning guidance.

Recycling

The party is proposing a second household waste recycling centre and a trial of a free “bulky waste collection” for people on low incomes.

Crime

To tackle crime, the party is promising; CCTV in crime hotspots, increased funding for Neighbourhood Watch, and allowing residents to lead local groups.

Homelessness

By 2027, the Newport Liberal Democrats intend to end rough sleeping – if elected.

Transparency

The party is committed to taking action to “make Newport council more accountable and transparent”.

Oliver Townsend said: “Our city has been led by Labour for decades, with a single break from 2008 – 2012. When you talk to residents, they are so disillusioned and let down by both big parties. With Labour, people feel taken for granted locally, and can see the state of the city. With the Conservatives, they just don’t trust them to deliver change. It gives us a real opportunity in this election to drive forward a new vision for Newport.”

Where are the candidates standing?





Allt yr yn: Three seats

Karl Anthony Mudd

Rabeya Sharmin

Roisin Stallard

Alway: Three seats

Harry Lewis Petty

Shihab Uddin

Beechwood: Three seats

Jeff Evans

Harun Rashid

Holly Rhian Clare Townsend

Bishton and Langstone: Two seats

Md Shayek Ahmed

Sian Townsend

Caerleon: Three seats

Belayet Khan

Paul L’allier

Gaer: Three seats

Anamul Hossain

Graig: Two seats

Nathan Gareth Tarr

Llanwern: One seat

Colleen Kennard-Smith

Malpas: Three seats

Kobir Ahmed

Sarah Lackyer

Pillgwenlly: Two seats

Shamimul Islam

Mihai Sebastian Munteanu

Rogerstone East: One seat

Shopon Chowdhury

Rogerstone West: Two seats

Liz Newton

St. Julians: Three seats

Mike Hamilton

Carmel Roseanne Townsend

Oliver Benedict Charles Townsend

Victoria: Two seats

Nurul Islam

John Miller

