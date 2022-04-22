CAPITAL FM’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back for another year and the show date has been announced.
Music lovers will be able to sing their hearts out in June this year at the show.
The radio station’s 2021 Jingle Bell Ball last December saw the likes of Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and Years and Years take to the stage but we’re yet to find out who will be playing at the 2022 summer event.
Here’s what we know about the date of the show and how you can get tickets.
When and where is Capital FM Summertime Ball 2022?
Capital FM’s Summertime Ball will take place on Sunday June 12, 2022 at Wembley Stadium.
If this sounds like an event you don’t want to miss, here’s how you can get your hands on tickets.
How to get tickets to Capital FM Summertime Ball
Tickets go on sale exclusively via Global Player and pre-sale will start on Tuesday, April 26, at 9am.
Find out more about the event via Capital FM's website here.
Capital FM Summertime Ball lineup 2022
We aren’t sure who will take to the stage at this year’s Summertime Ball but we don’t have to wait long to find out.
The 2022 lineup is being announced during Capital’s Breakfast Show on Monday April 25 and Tuesday April 26 so tune in from 7am to hear more.
