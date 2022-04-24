A SCANDINAVIAN-STYLE home which drew inspiration from the tallest peak on Planet Earth sounds like a random combination of words forming a sentence.

But, a Scandinavian-style home which drew inspiration from Mount Everest’s base camp, and located in Gwent, sounds even more bizarre.

So weird it is true, as it happens.

And what’s more, that very property, which is one of a kind, is currently up for sale.

Located in the Angiddy Valley near to Tintern, Tengboche is completely unlike any other home in the region, and truly needs to be seen to be believed.

On the market courtesy of Archer & Co of Chepstow with a guide price of £800,000, you can join us on an expedition to this property below.

What’s so good about this one?





Built in the 1980s, Tengboche is completely unique in its design, and, having been recently refurbished, comes with a whole host of modern features, fixtures, and fittings.

The name of the property might stand out as a little unorthodox and certainly, a traditional Monmouthshire name it is not.

It is named after the midway station on the trail to Mount Everest’s base camp – a location known for offering panoramic views over the Himalayas. According to the selling agent, it was named by the original owners, who were thought to be avid climbers.

The property is inspired by an outpost on the way to Mount Everest's base camp (Credit: Archer & Co)

Back closer to home, the views aren’t quite on the same level, but located halfway up the Angiddy Valley, impressive views are to be had, all the same.

As for the property itself, it is mostly set out over a single level, with three double bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a high end kitchen breakfast room with a separate utility room.

Steps from the kitchen lead down to a dining room area, which in turn leads on to an open plan living room – home to a log burning stove and external balcony.

The kitchen, with steps down to the dining area (Credit: Archer & Co)

The largest of the bedrooms is currently used as a home office, and this also has its own private decked balcony.

An oak staircase leads down to another reception area, which has doors leading out to a decked area.

The current master bedroom can be found here – complete with fitted wardrobes and ensuite bathroom.

One of the stylish bathrooms (Credit: Archer & Co)

Outside the property there is a brick paved driveway and garage – offering access for multiple vehicles.

The landscaped gardens offer a mixture of green space, patio area, and multiple seating areas.

Brought to market by Archer & Co, it can be viewed on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agent can be contacted on 01291 626262.