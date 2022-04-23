HAS the Friary of St Saviours finally been discovered?

After excavating 17 bodies from the site, which is redeveloping the Ocky White building in Haverfordwest, Dyfed Archaeological Trust Archaeological Services have hit an ancient burial ground.

Now the team want to know whether they have found the mysterious friary of St Saviours, which they know moved into the town walls in around the 14th century.

Head of DAT Archaeological Services Fran Murphy says there are many clues to the existence of the friary in the town through financial transactions which the church kept meticulous record of throughout history, and more obvious clues such as street names in the town like Friars Lane.

The friary, which was of Dominican Order is believed to have stood in Haverfordwest for about three centuries.

The Dominicans, or Black Friars, had a different agenda to most monastic orders in that they went amongst the population, preaching, praying and teaching.

Seventeen skeletons were found bound in shroud burials with their arms wrapped across their chest. They have been removed form the site and taken away for analysis.

The team are currently close to a metre beneath the surface excavating a 19th century iron foundry called Joseph Marychurch which closed after an explosion in 1902.

But it’s the friary Fran wants to find with further clues having already been discovered such as decorated floor and wall tiles.

“We know it’s there because of a series of monastic references, mainly records about money,” Fran told the Western Telegraph when we visited the site.

“At its height there were apparently eight friars who were part of the friary before it was dissolved and past into private hands.

“It was dissolved in the 1530s with one of the friars scrubbing his name from the list of friars at the priory which is peculiar and might have been a protest to it closing.”

DAT Archaeological Services started work at Ocky Whites in February and is scheduled to be at the site until June.

The old Ocky Whites building is currently being redeveloped into a three-storey local food and beverage emporium with bar and rooftop terrace.