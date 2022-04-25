A FAMILY have set up an online group for people in Gwent who want to house Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

Georgina Moorcroft and her husband Billy are the founders of the Cwmbran Ukrainian Family Support Facebook group.

Mrs Moorcroft was inspired to start the group, which now has more than 150 members, after hearing about the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

“When we heard about the scheme, we had a very brief chat and agreed we wanted to help,” said Mrs Moorcroft.

“We bought a house in Cwmbran that we wanted to fill with friends and family. At the time we never thought we would be taking in a whole Ukrainian family, but we were just so happy we were able to. We have the room, so it wasn't really a question of why, but why not?

“We didn't know anyone in Ukraine but we went on the Ukraine Take Shelter website and put out an advert for our home, and the following morning I had a message from someone who already lived in Cwmbran who had friends who wanted to come over. She put us in contact, we started chatting, and by the end of the day we agreed and started the process of getting them into the UK.

“I decided to make the Facebook group because I knew we wouldn't be the only ones in the area doing this and there really wasn't much information out there, but I had done a lot of research so wanted to share what I had learnt and also build a community.”

Georgina Moorcroft and her husband Billy

More than 10,000 people in Wales have offered homes to refugees from Ukraine, but the rapid rise in the group’s popularity still came as a surprise to Mrs Moorcroft. She said that the useful articles and advice that users have shared within the group have helped her understand more about the situation in Ukraine, but also bond with other Cwmbran residents.

“We moved to Cwmbran just before lockdown, so we haven't been able to meet that many people in the area, but this has helped connect us with so many," she said. "I have had a lot of people reach out to me and private message me to ask for help with their process and I've helped connect families, so I definitely think that the group has had a positive impact.

“Opening your home can be a big decision for people and I completely understand why people might not be comfortable with it, but as long as everyone does what is within their own ability to help, I think that's the most important.”

Mrs Moorcroft’s Ukrainian family have already arrived in Cwmbran, after a prolonged and difficult time getting to Wales, made worse by unclear government guidance on the scheme.

“The Homes For Ukraine scheme has been very vague and confusing," said Mrs Moorcroft.

"I know a lot of people have been given incorrect advice on how it works. I think there are loads of people willing to help but the information needs to be more available to them. We are lucky in Cwmbran that our local council has been incredibly helpful with support and information.”

Despite these problems, Mrs Moorcroft is happy now that her family have arrived.

“When I asked the family, I'm hosting what they needed all they said was a safe, cozy space for them to call home," she said. The night they arrived we hugged, and our new friend and housemate said, 'we're home'. That's what this whole thing is about and I immediately knew we had made the right decision.”

Emma Probert is a member of Mrs Moorcroft’s group. She’s expecting her Ukrainian family to arrive soon. Like Mrs Moorcroft, she wanted to use the space in her house to house a refugee family and called the decision to do so a “no brainer”.

“I haven’t had any problems as such it’s just the wait," she said. "The visa forms were a long process. It took me seven-and-a-half hours to complete four applications.

“The various Facebook groups I am on have been the best! Everyone sharing experiences, their tips for welcoming Ukrainians, how to help with transport and help with completing visa forms. I have saved lots of useful links to help the family. It has been absolutely amazing how people across the UK have been helping.”

Mrs Moorcroft said that it has worked out in the end though, and encourages people who are interested to get involved.

“We are enjoying hosting the family, our house is full of noise and laughter and great food with the family here. I think they are settling in well; they are quite independent, but we are here to support them in whatever they need. The children should be starting school after the Easter holiday, and I think they will enjoy being able to make new friends.”

“Everyone can help by just being there and being kind for all these people coming into a new country and a new culture, they are humans just like us who have been dealt a bad hand so we just need to be there for them wherever we can!”

#ThereWithUkraine

