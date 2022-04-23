FED up with your neighbours? Want to live in the middle of nowhere and live a peaceful life? How does living in England’s most remote house sound?
No, it’s not a dream… England's most remote property is listed on Rightmove.
The property has been listed since August 2021, and it is still for sale!
Situated in the middle of Skiddaw Forrest in Cumbria, the property was built in 1829 by the Earl of Egremont of Cockermouth Castle.
The property is only accessible by foot or 4x4.
Skiddaw House is a 19th Century shooting lodge used over the years as a gamekeeper’s lodge, shooting cabin, shepherds dwelling, schools field centre, ramblers bothy and currently, as a youth hostel.
It is based near Bassenthwaite, Keswick, where you will begin your journey to the remote property.
It boasts 6 bedrooms and incredible surrounding views.
Rightmove lists the property looking for offers in the region of £1,500,000, so living your best idyllic life doesn’t come cheap.
Find out more about Skiddaw House on the Rightmove website here.
