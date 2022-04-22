WALES’ largest music festival, Green Man, has announced new line-up additions to their 20th anniversary event.

Green Man returns once again to the epic surroundings of the Black Mountains deep in the heart of the Brecon Beacons from Thursday to Sunday, August 18-21st.

The second wave of artists who’ll be appearing at Glanusk Park, near Crickhowell, includes one of Wales’ own, Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18, who are on course for a majestic home performance with accompaniment from the National Orchestra of Wales, following the release of their album ‘Yn Rio’ last autumn.

Other home-grown artists set to grace the Green Man stage this summer include south Wales collective El Goodo and UK indie circuit favourite John Mouse, alongside radio mainstay Huw Stephens, who returns to Green Man with a stack of must-hear records in tow. Wrexham’s Art School Girlfriend, Machynlleth musician and composer Cerys Hafana and Aberystwyth-born harpist Rhodri Davies are also confirmed.

The second wave of names announced for Green Man 2022 also include acclaimed art-pop duo Tune-Yards, Berlin-based Peruvian producer and DJ Sofia Kourtesis, harpist and composer Mary Lattimore, jungle and drum and bass breakout talent Nia Archives.

Also added is Australian artist Donny Benét and Charlotte Adigéry, who will be joined by Bolis Pupul to perform tracks from their new album Topical Dancer.

Brighton band Penelope Isles and Norfolk electronic artist Nathan Fake join the line-up alongside The Long Blondes, Charles Watson, Ural Thomas & The Pain, Mandrake Handshake, Joe & The Sh*tboys, Honeyglaze, Eli Smart, Bonnie Kemplay and Social Gathering.

These new names join Mercury Prize-winning Michael Kiwanuka, iconic electro-pioneers Kraftwerk, acclaimed Baltimore duo Beach House and eclectic party starters Metronomy, who will each headline this year’s festival.

Tickets for Green Man 2022 sold out in just two days following a triumphant weekend in the Powys mountains in August 2021 that was able to take place against all odds.

The magic of Green Man lies not just in its scenery and music. Made up of 10 individual areas, the festival also offers a diverse range of events to accompany its incredible line-up, boasting art installations spread throughout the tranquil valley, a beer and cider tent to enjoy a crisp Welsh pint, a mini-beast themed area of discovery and exploration for the little folk and a relaxation and workshop space for the teenagers. Further line-ups of music, science, film, comedy and literature will be revealed in the coming months.

Tickets for this year’s event are sold out but for more information on the festival, visit www.greenman.net.

Green Man 2022 full line-up:

Kraftwerk | Michael Kiwanuka | Beach House |

Metronomy | Bicep (live) |

Parquet Courts | Low | Kae Tempest |

Cate Le Bon | Ty Segall & Freedom Band |

Ezra Furman | Dry Cleaning | Tune-Yards | Yves Tumor |

Black Country, New Road | Jenny Hval | Arab Strap |

Valerie June | Alex G | Arooj Aftab | Viagra Boys | Mdou Moctar |

Orchestra Baobab | The Murder Capital | Witch | Mary Lattimore |

Willie J Healey | Frazey Ford | Torres | Donny Benét | Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul |

Carwyn Ellis & Rio18 w/National Orchestra of Wales | Ichiko Aoba |

Nia Archives | Sofia Kourtesis | Optimo (Espacio) | Nathan Fake (live) |

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets | Cassandra Jenkins | Sugar Candy Mountain |

James Yorkston & Second Hand Orchestra | Katy J Pearson | John Francis Flynn |

Pip Blom | Pictish Trail | Penelope Isles | Minyo Crusaders | Marisa Anderson & William Tyler | El Goodo | Modern Nature | | Planningtorock | Balimaya Project | The Long Blondes | Group Listening Keeley Forsyth | Soccer96 | Charles Watson | Indigo De Souza | Bess Atwell | Cola |

Gotts Street Park | Natalie Bergman | Annie Hart | Ural Thomas & The Pain | Adwaith | John Mouse | Maria Somerville | Strawberry Guy | Katherine Priddy | Melin Melyn | The Umlauts | Keg | Honeyglaze | Mandrake Handshake | Buffalo Nichols | Lucy Gooch | Sophie Jamieson |

Jessica Winter, Pregoblin, Brian Destiny (Dash The Henge) | Papur Wal | Maria BC | Eli Smart |

Ailsa Tully | Alice Low | Bingo Fury | Bonnie Kemplay | Blue Bendy | Deathcrash | English Teacher | Joe & The Sh*tboys | Kathleen Frances | Lemondaze | Lime Garden | M(h)aol | Mickey Callisto | Porij | Robocobra Quartet | Tara Clerkin Trio | Tenderhost | Unschooling | Huw Stephens | Deptford Northern Soul Club | Social Gathering | Adam Walton | Alfresco Disco | Birthday Party | Big Jeff