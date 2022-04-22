A 68-year-old man who suffered serious head and facial injuries following an alleged attack at a property in Clydach has died in hospital.
Daniel Harrison, 37, was arrested following the incident and subsequently charged with attempted murder. He remains in police custody.
Officers from South Wales police were called to the scene of the alleged attack on the evening of March 12.
The pensioner was committed to hospital and his condition, at the time, was described by medical staff as ‘critical but stable’.
Four weeks later police have confirmed that the man has died in hospital.
The 68-year-old has not been named, however his family are currently being supported by specialist officers.
A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said: "Detectives investigating a serious assault which took place in Clydach on Saturday, March 12, can confirm that the victim died in hospital on Saturday, April 9.
"The victim’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and a murder investigation is ongoing."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact South Wales Police online, via e-mail on SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference 2200082835.
