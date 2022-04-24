POLICE have launched an arson investigation after a fire in a residential area of Newport.
Officers are investigating a fire in Beaufort Road in the St Julians neighbourhood of the city.
The incident happened at around 11.05pm on Saturday (April 23). No injuries were reported.
Gwent Police have arrested a Newport man on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident.
Officers continue to make enquiries and have increased patrols in the area.
Anyone with any information or concerns has been advised to speak to officers.
Tom Harding is the Gwent Police superintendent for the force's East Local Policing Area.
In a statement, he said: “Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which was quickly extinguished.
“Residents in Beaufort Road will see extra officers on patrol, and we encourage you to speak directly to them if you have any concern."
He continued: “If you happen to have CCTV or dashcam footage, or you were in the area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm, you may have information that could assist our enquiry.
“Anyone who is found to deliberately start a fire will be prosecuted.”
Report information to the police using incident number 2200134410.
Gwent Police can be contacted by calling 101 or by sending the force a direct message on its Facebook or Twitter pages.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article