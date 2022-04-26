PLANNING on tying the knot but don't want to spend a fortune, or cost the planet?
Tŷ Hafan children's hospice charity shop in Abergavenny, on Frogmore Street, is hosting a special wedding themed day to launch a huge range of bridalwear – new and preloved – which is now in store.
On Saturday, April 30, staff and volunteers will model a range of gowns – with the first bride-to-be to buy a dress on the day getting a complimentary flower girl dress.
Raffle tickets will also be on sale on April 30, with some great prizes up for grabs.
Shop manager, Anthea Charles, said: “Planning a wedding needn't be costly or a drain on precious resources.
“Tŷ Hafan's Abergavenny store offers so many gorgeous new and preloved wedding dresses, as well as flower girl and mother of the bride outfits.
“This day is a brilliant opportunity to achieve the look you want for a price that, quite literally, won’t cost the earth! “
Staff and volunteers at the shop are also planning a fashion show for October, which will be for people of all ages and shapes.
This show will focus on sustainable fashion and outfits costing less than £25.
Tŷ Hafan is the only Welsh-based charity for children with life-limiting conditions and their families in Wales.
For opening hours and contact details of all Tŷ Hafan charity shops, including their Abergavenny store, visit: www.tyhafan.org/shop/
