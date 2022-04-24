PONTYPOOL'S away match against Ystalyfera was abandoned yesterday after a medical emergency on the pitch.

Physios treated a player for the home side, named by the clubs as Arwel Thomas, for three hours before paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.

The referee initially blew early for half-time, but later called off the match when it became clear the "long stoppage" for the injured player would continue and involve him receiving medical attention.

Pooler were leading the home side by seven points to nil at the time, thanks to a try by Sam Scarfe and a conversion by Matthew Jarvis.

On Twitter, Pontypool RFC said "all focus and thoughts go to Ystalyfera RFC and Arwel Thomas for a speedy recovery".

On Sunday, Ystalyfera RFC said their player is now recovering after treatment.

"Thankfully after scans and tests Arwel came home last night and all is good, many thanks to everyone [concerned]," the club said on Twitter.

Ystalyfera also expressed a "massive thanks" both clubs' physios "who stayed at pitch for three hours until the ambulance came - great work by both".