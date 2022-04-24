POLICE in Caerphilly have seized a car which was being driven with a broken windscreen.
Gwent Police were carrying out proactive patrols in Crosskeys, in Caerphilly, when they stopped the car – a red Mercedes with a damaged windscreen.
“The driver could hardly see through the smashed windscreen,” said a spokesman for the force.
“The car was seized and will have to be repaired before being put on the road.”
Driving with a damaged windscreen can be considered a motoring offence – the Highway Code states that a driver’s view should not be impeded by imperfections in the windscreen glass.
Damage to a windscreen can distract the driver, or impair their view, which can potentially be fatal.
Drivers stopped with a damaged windscreen in the UK can face a fine and three penalty points on their license for driving a car in a dangerous condition.
