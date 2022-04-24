FUEL sales took a hit last month amid record prices for petrol.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed a decrease in fuel sales volumes of 3.8 per cent as soaring petrol and diesel costs put motorists off making unnecessary journeys.
Spending data also shows retail sales fell as the cost-of-living crisis started to bite.
And many employees are trying to persuade their managers to allow them to work from home more because of rising fuel prices, new research suggests.
A survey of almost 3,000 workers found that nine in 10 are pushing for more remote working amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Recruiter Randstad said its findings follow huge increases in the cost of petrol and diesel in recent months.
Chief executive Victoria Short said the chancellor’s recent announcement of a cut to fuel duty has failed to bring costs down.
“Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Energy Agency recommended its members introduce emergency measures to restrain demand, including working from home. Well, workers here are ahead of the game."
READ MORE: Gwent area has the lowest proportion of electric vehicles in the UK
Here we've taken a look at the cheapest places to fill up across the Gwent region.
The information below is for a litre of unleaded as listed on petrolprices.com on April 24.
BLAENAU GWENT
Gulf Blaina: 153.9p
Tesco Abertillery: 157.9p
Morrisons Ebbw Vale: 158.9p
Tesco Ebbw Vale: 160.9p
Gulf Brynmawr: 160.9p
Murco Brynmawr: 160.9p
CAERPHILLY COUNTY BOROUGH
Morrisons Caerphilly: 158.7p
Morrisons Bargoed: 158.7p
Asda Caerphilly: 158.7p
Asda Blackwood: 158.7p
Texaco Bargoed: 158.9p
MONMOUTHSHIRE
BP Abergavenny (Brecon Road): 154.9p
Esso Abergavenny: 159.9p
Texaco, Pwllmeyric: 160.9p
Gulf, Caldicot: 161.7p
Gulf, Gilwern: 161.9p
NEWPORT
Asda Pillgwenlly: 158.7p
Asda Duffryn: 158.7p
Morrisons Rogerstone: 158.7p
Sainsbury's Newport: 158.9p
Esso Chepstow Road (near Clarence Place): 159.9p
Esso Chepstow Road (near Coldra): 159.9p
TORFAEN
Sainsbury's Cwmbran: 156.9p
Morrisons Cwmbran: 156.9p
Texaco Cwmbran (Avondale Road): 156.9p
Tesco Pontypool: 159.9p
Texaco Pontypool (Pavillion Services): 159.9p
