A SOULFUL band will celebrate 30 years with a huge Newport gig.

Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band formed in Newport in 1990; the 12 piece classic soul band has performed all over the UK and elsewhere in the world - including Vienna, Cairo, Tenerife, Germany and Dublin.

The band - which is fronted by Mike McNamara and has featured different musicians over the past three decades - were due to celebrate their 30th anniversary in 2020 but the pandemic put this on hold.

Now, following a two year delay, Big Mac's Wholly Soul Band - joined by an array of talent - will take centre stage at The Neon, on Clarence Place in Newport, on Saturday June 11.

Big Mac's Wholly Soul Band have been performing live since 1990

The band hopes that the evening will replicate the "good vibe" they had when thousands celebrated their 25th anniversary at Newport Centre.

Big Mac’s Wholly Sound Band will perform as part of the festivities along with:

Acoustic artist Mansel Davies;

Newport DJ and radio presenter Stan Berry;

​Vocalist Wade Collymore.

“There is going to be lots going on,” said frontman Mike McNamara (Big Mac).

"Hopefully lots of people will be able to come along and celebrate!"

Big Mac's Wholly Soul Band at The Globe (Picture: Nick Fowler)

The band has performed at The Neon before, but the venue has been developed and upgraded during lockdown - with the aim to create an inclusive atmosphere for live events.

Mr McNamara recently checked out the venue and said: "It’s more welcoming now; effort has been put into making it more hospitable.

“There’s new staff, a new sound system, new décor. There's seating and there's room to dance.

"It's a massive venue, so it would be great to fill it for this marvellous event."

The Neon has been revamped since new management took over in May 2021

He added that they would love to see "new and old followers" join the celebration, along with former band members.

"It would be nice to see them," he said.

“We’ve also performed at thousands of weddings over the years and would love to see some of the couples.”

Big Mac's Wholly Soul Band's 30th anniversary concert at The Neon will kick off at 7pm on Saturday, June 11.

Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/3EHt0FD

For details of the venue and other events lined up there visit www.theneon.co.uk