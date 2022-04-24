FIREFIGHTERS are working to tackle a fire in Risca.
Gwent Police have reported the incident, via their social media channels.
The force posted: "The fire service are dealing with a fire near to Manor Way Risca and are asking for residents to close all windows and doors due to heavy smoke."
The Fire Service are dealing with a fire near to Manor Way Risca and are asking for residents to close all windows and doors due to heavy smoke. pic.twitter.com/eCaX2MhAtG— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) April 24, 2022
Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for more information - we will keep our readers updated.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel