A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LIAM BEVAN, 18, of St David's Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a mini pit bike without insurance on Quarry Road, Clydach, on November 21, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

FREDRIC FIELDER, 78, of The Newlands, Mardy, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge driving without due care and attention on Brecon Road on November 12, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

MELANIE EDWINA GRANT, aged 35, of Newland Way, Wyesham, Monmouth, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted stealing £279 worth of alcohol from Waitrose, champagne and steaks worth £100 from Marks & Spencer, possession of heroin, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

She was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £255 in a fine, compensation and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Athlete left girlfriend covered in blood after throwing plate at her

GARETH EDWARD WILLETTS, 46, of no fixed abode, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to public disorder at The Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran, possession of amphetamine and possession of Valium on April 11.

He was ordered to pay £239 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

DEAN SIMMONDS, 38, of Bettws Shopping Centre, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Stow Park Circle on October 13, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

KEVIN DAVID RUCK, 59, of Brook Crescent, Monmouth, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to harassment between January 25 and February 2.

He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and must pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

ARTHUR WORGAN, 57, of Heol Coedcae, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the SDR in Newport on September 11, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

ASHLEY BOND, 35, of Glan Yr Afon, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage on January 14.