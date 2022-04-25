A FORMER city nightclub looks set to be turned into flats after planning permission was recommended to the council.

The building, at 40 Stow Hill, was originally a chapel but in more recent decades became a firm fixture in Newport's hospitality scene, including a spell as the Zanzibar nightclub.

It was damaged by a fire in 2018 that also affected the Bethel Community Church next door - work is ongoing there to rebuild the place of worship within the existing walls.

At the Zanzibar site, housing association Linc Cymru wants to build "two new apartment blocks, providing 37 affordable flats, including associated access, parking and landscaping".

Vehicle access to the flats would be made from North Street, and storage for bikes and bins will also be provided there.

If planning permission is granted this week, the rear part of the Zanzibar building will be demolished but the front facade and side walls will be retained.

Fire damaged the Zanzibar building and the adjacent Bethel Community Church in June 2018.

The plans have raised some questions around conservation, given the site is a Grade-II listed building. But a council conservation officer acknowledged the parts of the building set for demolition are "in a state of disrepair and cannot be salvaged".

When built, the two accommodation blocks will be "finished with light and dark grey facing brickwork".

An artist's impression of the development. Picture: Avison Young / Linc Cymru

But proposals for cement roof tiles could be improved, said the conservation officer, who instead recommended Welsh slate as a material that is more "reflective of the listed building's original 19th-century character".

A council report said the plan for the Zanzibar site would "bring a significant benefit and a positive impact" to Newport because it "represents an opportunity to restore the façade to its historic appearance, as well as delivering much needed affordable housing".

Planners also noted the scheme "would deliver sustainable development through the reuse of a prominent brownfield site in the city centre" and recommended the council grants approval for the scheme with the condition an agreement should be signed within three months.

Newport City Council's planning committee will review the proposal and make a decision on Wednesday.