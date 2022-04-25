Brenda Edwards will return to daytime TV show Loose Women this week for the first time since the death of her son Jamal Edwards.

Music entrepreneur Edwards died in February aged 31 following a sudden illness, with his mother taking a break from work to focus on her family.

An interview with Brenda will air on the ITV programme this Monday, April 25, with the panellist joining her fellow co-stars on the panel for Tuesday’s show.

Monday’s interview with Coleen Nolan will mark the first time Brenda has spoken about losing her son since his death.

The panellists of Loose Women have paid tribute to SBTV founder Jamal Edwards and his mother, fellow panellist Brenda, following his sudden death aged 31 (Lauren Hurley/PA)

In a preview clip, the Loose Women star, 52, shared her desire to get back to the show. ‘It has been great, having the ladies there,’ she told Coleen. ‘That is something that has been a big part of my life and the kids’ lives. I need to return.’

Edwards gained fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

Close friend and "brother" Ed Sheeran has revealed he will be honouring his late friend, by penning and recording a heartfelt song dedicated to the music producer.

And in a touching gesture following Jamal's sad death, Ed has gathered the late music producers nearest and dearest to record the music video to his new song dedicated to the late star.