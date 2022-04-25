DO you remember Hollywood's, TJs and Escapade? Here's a look back at some great nightclubs in Gwent where revellers flocked to have a good night out. From live music venues to clubs with multiple dance floors, there was no shortage of fun back in the day.

Fire and Ice in North Street, Newport

Walkabout, Bridge Street, Newport

Hollywood's, Market Street, Newport

TJs, Clarence Place, Newport

Escapade, Stow Hill, Newport

Retro nightclub in Bridge Street, Newport