NEWPORT is lined up for warm weather throughout the week, with cloud predicted as we head into May.
Although it’s not expected to be bright in Newport throughout this week, with cloud anticipated from Wednesday, there will be warm temperatures – peaking at around 14 degrees most days.
Despite a likelihood of cloud as the week progresses, rain is not likely according to the Met Office.
Monday
Met Office reports that today (April 25) Newport will have sunny intervals, changing to somewhat cloudy tonight.
Temperatures will peak at 14 degrees from around 3pm to 7pm.
Tuesday
The sunshine is predicted to continue on Tuesday (April 26), with a sunny morning in Newport.
It’s expected to become cloudy around lunchtime, with temperature highs of 14 degrees from around 2pm to 7pm.
Wednesday
Wednesday (April 27) will then see a drop in temperature, with highs of around 12 degrees from 4pm, with cloudy and overcast weather predicted throughout the day.
Thursday and Friday
Thursday (April 28) and Friday (April 29) are also expected to be cloudy days in Newport, although rain is not likely on either of these days.
- Thursday is predicted to have high UV, compared to medium from today until Wednesday, which means people may be more at risk of sunburn. There will be temperatures of around 13 degrees from around 4pm on Thursday.
- Friday will have medium UV, according to Met Office, with temperatures predicted to peak at around 14 degrees from 4pm.
Saturday
More sunshine is predicted early on Saturday (April 30) morning, but this will be short-lived with more cloudiness anticipated from 10am and throughout the day.
Despite the cloud, the temperature will steadily rise from seven degrees at around 7am, peaking at around 14 degrees at 4pm.
Sunday
Sunday (May 1) is predicted to be cloudy, although this is anticipated to clear in the night.
Temperatures are predicted by Met Office to be between eight and 14 degrees throughout the day.
