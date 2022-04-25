A NEWPORT man has been charged with an arson offence after a fire at a city tower block.
Gwent Police said the emergency services were called to Greenwood flats in Beaufort Road, St Julians, at around 11.05pm on Saturday.
The force has since launched an arson investigation after police and firefighters jointly decided "the cause of the fire was deemed to be deliberate".
A 45-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
He has since been charged with this offence and was remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court today (Monday).
The police investigation is ongoing and officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Chief superintendent Tom Harding also said there would be extra police patrols in the area.
“As our investigation continues, residents in Beaufort Road will see extra officers on patrol, and we encourage you to speak directly to them if you have any concern," he said.
“We’re working closely with Newport City Homes, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and other partners to ensure the safety of those living in the area."
Anyone with information about the incident – including CCTV and dashcam footage – can contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or by sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200134410.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
