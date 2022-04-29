Brit Award-winner George Ezra has announced he will be embarking on a UK arena tour this year and is coming to Cardiff.

The 'Paradise' singer is set to visit eleven arenas after he performs his biggest ever show at Finsbury Park in London this July.

The tour will kick off in September at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena and finish at Sheffield Utilita Arena in October.

As part of the tour, he's visiting Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Wednesday, September 14.

Getting to perform for you all every night is the best, I can’t wait to do it again! If you pre-order 'Gold Rush Kid' from my official store before 3pm BST Tuesday you’ll get first access to the pre-sale. See you there 😎 https://t.co/55sar9xzMW pic.twitter.com/BF0KAsXFqF — george E Z R A (@george_ezra) April 22, 2022

The news comes ahead of Ezra's newest album 'Gold Rush Kid' which will be released on streaming services and shelves on the 10th of June.

So far from the album, the chart-topping singer has released hit singles 'Anyone For You' and recently dropped his second single from the album 'Green Green Grass'.

Alongside the tour George has partnered with YouTube Music to be their Sustainability Partner for 2022.

He said: "I am delighted to announce I will be working with YouTube Music as their Sustainability Partner for 2022.

"They have very generously provided a significant financial contribution to support a cause of my choosing; this is going to be The National Trust, who are working hard to reverse the decline in nature and reduce the impact of climate change by planting trees and restoring landscapes.

"Together, we’ll directly use this money to plant 17,000 trees across the UK."

If you fancy getting tickets to see the award-winning singer you're in luck as you don't have to wait long to get your hands on them.

As general sale tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday April 29 via Ticketmaster.

