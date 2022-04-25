After news that megastar Harry Styles is set to headline Radio One Big Weekend in Coventry, the station shared that more tickets would be available.

Following Breakfast hosts, Greg James announced that the 'As It Was' singer would headline on Sunday evening, the BBC Radio 1 Twitter account shared information on tickets.

Saying that: "Good job we have a small amount of tickets left then isn't it?" adding that they would be available this afternoon from 5pm.

Adding that the majority of remaining tickets for the weekend festival will be reserved for those living in Coventry and surrounding areas as well as Birmingham and some Leicester areas.

Good job we have a small amount of tickets left then isn't it?



The last few will be available from 5pm this afternoon - ticket info here: https://t.co/hrOwqcc1R8 pic.twitter.com/j1UEBmfoyK — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 25, 2022

But they did also say that there will be a small number of tickets for those living elsewhere in the UK.

The festival takes place from the 27 to the 29 of May in War Memorial Park with around 80,000 guests expected to attend.

How to get tickets to Radio 1 Big Weekend in Coventry:

The last remaining tickets for the weekend-long festival go on sale at 5pm this afternoon (April 25).

You can tickets via Ticketmaster when they go live.

Get tickets to Radio 1 Big Weekend in Coventry here.

How much Radio 1 Big Weekend Coventry tickets cost

Tickets are split into days, with 8,000 tickets available for Friday and 39,500 up for grabs for Saturday and Sunday.

Friday tickets cost £12.50 (+£2.50 booking fee per ticket) - these are either sold in pairs or individually with a maximum of two tickets per person.

Saturday and Sunday tickets will cost £21.50 (+£4.50 booking fee per ticket) and will be sold in pairs or individually with a maximum of two tickets per person.

Plus, you can only purchase a maximum of two tickets for either Saturday or Sunday (but not for both).

It's important to note that refunds will only be considered if the event is cancelled or postponed.

Get tickets to Radio 1 Big Weekend in Coventry here.