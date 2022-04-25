A GROUP of magnet fishermen from Blackwood are used to finding unusual items below the surface, but their most recent discovery caused quite a shock.

The six friends, who go by the name The Magneteers, were visiting Gelligroes Mill in Pontllanfraith on Sunday on one of their weekly 'fishing' trips.

Magnet fishing refers to the lowering of strong magnets into rivers and lakes and - much like an angler will hope to feel a nibble - waiting to see what submerged metallic objects can be attracted.

Group member Alan Morgan cast out the magnet on Sunday afternoon and felt something catch. As he pulled it in, he initially thought he'd caught a piece of fishing tackle.

But then, when he examined the dark cylinder, he saw the words "danger" and "explosive".

"I didn't have a clue what it was," he told the Argus.

Magnet fisher Alan Morgan pulled a live explosive out of the water in Pontllanfraith. Picture: The Magneteers

Mr Morgan called a friend who is interested in military matters, and was advised to "put it in a bucket of water, and call the police".

Gwent Police officers turned up along with a bomb disposal crew, who performed a controlled explosion of the device.

Mr Morgan said the experience was "awesome", and his friend suspects the device they fished out of the water was a type of flare used as a warning system, in conjunction with tripwires.

The incident is not the first time The Magneteers - who share their finds with followers on Tiktok and other social media - have discovered potentially dangerous objects below the surface.

The group, which has been exploring Britain's waterways for the past 18 months, has also found shotguns, knives and even an anti-tank shell on previous adventures. The Magneteers always report dangerous finds to the police, Mr Morgan added.

The explosive device The Magneteers pulled out of the water in Pontllanfraith. Picture: The Magneteers

Gwent Police confirmed the "suspicious device" the group found had been safely disposed of.

"Officers attended, along with specialist trained personnel from the army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit (EOD) who examined and disposed of the object," a spokesperson for the force said.

"There is no ongoing risk posed to members of the community and this is not thought to be linked to terrorism."