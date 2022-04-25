Burger King has launched a list of daily deals this week meaning fast food fans can make whopping savings.
The deals will be running today (Monday, 25 April) to Friday, 29 April and are exclusive to Burger King UK app users nationwide.
Burger King £1.99 deals available this week
Fan-favourite menu items including the infamous flame-grilled Whopper, popular Royale and Bacon Double Cheeseburger, can all be enjoyed for only £1.99 via the Burger King UK app all day long with savings of up to £3.50 to me made.
Here is a full list of deals available this week.
- Monday: Chicken Royale (Vegan Royale also available)
- Tuesday: Bacon Double Cheeseburger
- Wednesday: Whopper (Plant-based Whopper also available)
- Thursday: Crispy Chicken
- Friday: Vegan Royale (Chicken Royale also available)
How to redeem your £1.99 deal at Burger King
The deals and discounts don’t stop there as the BKUK app is the home of many tasty offers all year round. From regular deals week-on-week such as £1.99 Whopper Wednesday and Meat Free Mondays offering £1.99 Vegan Royales or Plant Based Whoppers, it couldn’t be easier to download and sign up to get the best of Burger King, for less.
Download the Burger King app via Google Play for Android users and the App Store if you use an iPhone.
