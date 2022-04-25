FIREFIGHTERS spent more than an hour tackling a grass fire in Risca on the weekend.

As previously reported, there was a fire in near Manor Way in Risca on Sunday (April 24) with firefighters at the scene.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they received reports of the "grass fire" at approximately 5.12pm on April 24.

She said: “Crews from Duffryn Fire and Rescue Station attended the scene and used specialist equipment, including hose reel jets and fire beaters, to extinguish the fire.

“Nearby residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the presence of heavy smoke in the area.

“A stop message was received at approximately 6.47pm.”

While the fire was ongoing on April 24 Gwent Police had posted on their social media pages to warn people of the incident, advising people living nearby to keep windows and doors closed.

A spokesman for the force said: “We received a report of a fire near Manor Way, Risca, at around 6.05pm on Sunday, April 24.”

Although Gwent Police put out an alert on social media they were not required at the scene, with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service dealing with the fire.