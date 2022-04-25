A BODYBUILDER tried to run over his girlfriend’s work colleagues before he knocked over a police officer who had come to arrest him.

Paul England, 39, went into a rage after his partner was dropped off at her Newport home in the early hours of the morning.

Julia Cox, prosecuting, said the defendant was in a relationship with Patricia Dixon who had been out with colleagues after they had finished work.

She returned home at just after 5am on Sunday, August 29, 2021, with Jake Powell, Abi Powell and Harri Yemm.

Miss Cox told Cardiff Crown Court “When she was dropped off, the defendant was there and he appeared to be irate and angry.

“He wasn’t happy that the driver, Jake Powell, had given his partner a lift home.

Paul England believed he had been spiked with alcohol on the night of the offences

“All of those present were concerned the defendant was being aggressive towards them.”

England’s girlfriend and her colleagues got out of the car and Mr Powell tried to run away from the scene.

“The defendant got into the vehicle, did a wheelspin and drove dangerously at him, attempting to run him over,” Miss Cox said.

“Mr Powell was extremely scared that the defendant was driving erratically and at speed – he thought the defendant was going to kill him by running him over.

“The defendant made no attempt to slow and Mr Powell managed to jump out of the way on to the pavement.”

The court heard how two other work colleagues were “similarly scared for their lives”.

The defendant got out of Mr Powell’s car and went into his girlfriend’s home for a few minutes before he returned.

Miss Cox said: “The defendant got into his own car, a Volkswagen Golf Plus, and drove it violently and dangerously towards Jake Powell for a second time, trying to run him over.

“On this occasion the driving was even more erratic.

“Mr Powell ran off and he jumped into a hedge and took cover in a gully nearby and he was able to telephone the police.

“The defendant also sped towards Miss Phillips and Mr Yemm and mounted the kerb.

“It caused them to run back towards the dead end where they had been previously and up a nearby grass bank where there were barriers and stairs which they considered would provide some level of protection from the defendant.

“Miss Phillips believed it was only the barriers which prevented them from being run over.

“Throughout, the defendant appeared to be irate and angry and there was a concern that he had taken drugs as a result of his demeanour.”

England fled the scene with the “screeching of tyres”.

He returned at 7.15am and got out of his car but the police were waiting for him.

When he saw the officers he got back into his Golf and one of them drew his Taser and told him to get out.

“The defendant was determined to get away,” Miss Cox added.

“Despite the Taser being aimed at him with the red dot sight activated, he reversed the vehicle.”

Another officer was hit, suffering, scratches and bruising believed England had tried to run him over.

The defendant had also rammed their police car causing damage to it.

He was arrested shortly walking on Usk Street with “glazed eyes and was unsteady on his feet”.

England, of Cotswold View, Kingswood, Bristol, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving, assaulting an emergency worker, aggravated vehicle taking and criminal damage.

He also admitted failing to provide a specimen, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

The defendant has previous convictions for criminal damage and assault.

Richard Ace, mitigating, said his client had been taken into care at a young age and had suffered with “mental health problems”.

He added that the defendant had passed GCSEs in English and Maths during a stint in prison and has run his own businesses.

The judge, Recorder John Philpotts, jailed England for 27 months and banned him from driving for three years.