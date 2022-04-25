A 72-YEAR-OLD man was taken to hospital on Sunday after he was injured in a car crash.
The incident closed Turnpike Road, in Croesyceiliog, for more than five hours while the emergency services attended the scene.
Gwent Police said one car was involved in the crash, which happened at around 10.45am.
Paramedics were called to treat the man, who had suffered injuries to his hands and chest, the police said.
Officers meanwhile attended to help with traffic management and close the road - traffic cameras showed access to Turnpike Road was still restricted at 4pm.
The road was then opened later in the afternoon.
The injured man was taken to the nearby Grange University Hospital for treatment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here