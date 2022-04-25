A PAEDOPHILE who sexually abused a schoolgirl when she was aged between eight and 10 around 40 years ago has been jailed.

Michael Patrick, 62, from Caerphilly, committed the offences when he was a young man twice his victim’s age.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant had learning difficulties and was “childlike and interacted with children as a result”.

Patrick, of Gwerna Crescent, Maesycwmmer, admitted one count of indecent assault and was convicted of another charge of indecent assault following a trial.

The offences were committed between 1979 and 1982 in the Caerphilly county area.

MORE NEWS: Thief who went on shoplifting spree has prison sentence slashed

Ieuan Rees, representing Patrick, said this was “a sad case in many ways”.

In mitigation he added how his client had led a “very isolated life” and had already served the equivalent of a seven-month prison sentence after being remanded in custody.

Judge Catherine Richards told Patrick: “I have to sentence you for two occasions when you sexually assaulted and abused a young girl aged eight to 10 years of age.

“The impact upon her is clear – the impact of offending of this kind is lifelong.

“You were twice her age and even though she knew you were childlike in your ways, she also knew you were an adult and you were clearly making her do things that she had no way of understanding, processing or consenting to.”

She added: “I have to take into account your own limitations as set out in the psychiatric and pre-sentence report as they affect your culpability with the result that this should be a lower starting point for you as compared to someone without your limitations.

“Your victim described you as a lot more childlike and you interacted with children as a result.

“The psychiatric assessment confirms in particular that you have an autism spectrum disorder and a prior diagnosis of learning disabilities as well as a schizoaffective personality disorder.”

The judge told the defendant he was “not prepared for adult sexuality in a way that was necessary for those with your difficulties”.

Patrick was jailed for five years.

He was told he will have to register as a sex offender for life and was made subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.