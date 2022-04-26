THE community in Monmouthshire has been praised for its "incredible response" to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Dozens of families in the county have applied to help people fleeing the Russian invasion and ensuing conflict, that has destroyed cities and forced millions of Ukrainians to seek shelter abroad.

The latest figures published by the UK Government show 77 visas have been issued to people who will be arriving in Monmouthshire, which is the fourth highest of any council area in Wales.

“We are humbled by the remarkable response from the people of Monmouthshire who have opened their homes to families fleeing the war in Ukraine," said Paul Matthews, the chief executive of Monmouthshire County Council. "We are also incredibly grateful to the businesses and community groups who have been in touch to offer support.”

People across Wales have so far agreed to take in 1,101 refugees from Ukraine, and the Welsh Government has sponsored another 392 visas.

In Gwent, 38 visas have been issued to people who will stay in Caerphilly county borough, while there are also 34 visas for people coming to Newport, 31 to Torfaen, and around five to Blaenau Gwent.

Jane Hutt, the Welsh Government's social justice minister, said "there is a warm welcome in Wales for people from Ukraine and, as a nation of sanctuary, we will do everything we can to support everyone who comes to Wales".

Monmouthshire County Council, like other local authorities, will be giving Ukrainian refugees free language lessons and support to find jobs. The council said several residents had also offered their services as translators.

The council is also keen to hear from local landlords who may have properties to let which could accommodate families arriving in Wales under the separate Welsh Government super-sponsor scheme.

Anyone who wants more information can visit www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/support-ukraine or e-mail ukrainesupport@monmouthshire.gov.uk

More information on the UK Government's Homes for Ukraine Scheme is available at gov.uk/register-interest-homes-ukraine and details of the Welsh Government Super Sponsor Scheme can be found at gov.wales/wales-super-sponsor