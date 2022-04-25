A Welsh apprentice has been named 2022 Learner of the Year by Worcester Bosch after heated competition.

The 2022 HIP Learner of the Year final was a two day event kwhich saw six regional winners meet in Worcester to compete for the chance to be named the over all 2022 winner.

Ruben Duggan, from Coleg Y Cymoedd’s Ystrad Mynach Campus, was victorious following the jam-packed event, beating five other regional finalists after completing a live 12-hour practical test.

Designed by HIP Magazine, the competition has been designed to shine a light on and highlight the skills and talent of the young apprentices in the industry, with heating and plumbing students competing against one another throughout January and February to be named as one of the best young installers in the country.

Ruben said: "It was a big surprise! I found the competition really challenging, it wasn’t easy. It’s such a big thing to put on your CV!"

Head Judge Jerry Whiteley, from CIPHE, said: “The HIP LOTY competition at Worcester Bosch turned out to be a phenomenal day. The judging became difficult and made the outcome of the competition so close due to the talent of all six young professionals. The quality that we saw at the competition will inspire the industry and homeowners to know that we are putting forward the next generation of excellent professionals who will progress into their careers in the future.”

Martyn Bridges, director of technical services at Worcester Bosch, said: “It was a fantastic event. It was great to see so many talented people coming into this industry at this very exciting and fascinating time when we are now transitioning to net zero. Over all, it was a great day and congratulations to all who succeeded through the various rounds to the final.”