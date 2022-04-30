A GWENT hub for young people in need of care and support is among seven winners of an awards recognising social care, early years and childcare services in Wales.
The BG Hub project came out on top in The Accolades, run by Social Care Wales.
There were more than 70 entries and nominations across the country, with seven winners chosen.
What is the BG Hub project?
The BG HUB project, run by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s social services department, won ‘building bright futures for children and families’.
The project supports children aged between 14 to 18 years old who need care and support, including children in need of protection and children who are looked after.
It has created a large indoor and outdoor space for children, promoting group work and independent living skills and development.
The awards ceremony
This year’s ceremony at Royal College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, which was hosted by broadcaster Garry Owen and Social Care Wales chief executive Sue Evans, saw seven winners presented their awards.
Sue Evans said:
"The standard of entries we received has been incredibly high. The judges had a difficult task in deciding the winners as there was very little to separate some of the finalists.
“It was a privilege to host the Accolades awards ceremony and to be among so many who truly make a difference to the lives of the people of Wales.
“The experience has shown just how many great examples of excellent care and support we have, and the valuable and positive difference social care and early years and childcare workers are making to so many people’s lives.
“Congratulations to all our deserving winners. We’re very fortunate to have so many committed and hard-working people supporting our communities.”
