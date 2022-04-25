PLANS for an improved seating area for Newport's new-look market could move a step closer this week.

Developer LoftCo, which led the multi-million pound renovation work on the indoor market, now plans to add a covered seating area outside the High Street entrance and add seating outside the Upper Dock Street entrance.

The proposals were submitted to Newport City Council last month and this week the planning committee will make a decision.

According to documents submitted alongside the planning application, there would be uncovered park benches outside the Upper Dock Street market entrance - opposite the bus station - with seating for 58 people in total.

In High Street, black painted timber benches have been proposed, with enough seating for 64 people and located under commercial umbrellas, as well as a second smaller seating area.

The city council's highways officer has raised some concerns regarding pedestrian accessibility and the potential loss of bike-parking spaces, however.

In a report, council planners have recommended the scheme be granted approval on the condition the umbrellas that cover the seats are at least 2.4 metres above ground level where they hang over pedestrian areas.

The council's planning committee will meet on Wednesday to decide on the plans.