PLANS for an improved seating area for Newport's new-look market could move a step closer this week.
Developer LoftCo, which led the multi-million pound renovation work on the indoor market, now plans to add a covered seating area outside the High Street entrance and add seating outside the Upper Dock Street entrance.
The proposals were submitted to Newport City Council last month and this week the planning committee will make a decision.
According to documents submitted alongside the planning application, there would be uncovered park benches outside the Upper Dock Street market entrance - opposite the bus station - with seating for 58 people in total.
In High Street, black painted timber benches have been proposed, with enough seating for 64 people and located under commercial umbrellas, as well as a second smaller seating area.
READ MORE:
- Check out these traders who are part of Newport Market's grand reopening
- 'Positive' start for traders at Newport Market - with some selling out of stock
- 'Sprouts of hope': Newport traders share views on first month of the market
The city council's highways officer has raised some concerns regarding pedestrian accessibility and the potential loss of bike-parking spaces, however.
In a report, council planners have recommended the scheme be granted approval on the condition the umbrellas that cover the seats are at least 2.4 metres above ground level where they hang over pedestrian areas.
The council's planning committee will meet on Wednesday to decide on the plans.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here