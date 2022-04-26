A WEEKEND celebrating steam and coal trains will include a new addition to Blaenavon’s Heritage Railway’s fleet.

Wimblebury is a 66-year-old locomotive which was built by the Hunslet Engine Company in 1956 and delivered to the NCH Cannock Wood Colliery in Staffordshire where it worked until the early 1970s.

The engine was purchased privately for preservation and moved to Foxfield Railway, in Stock-on-Trent, in 1973. It has been in and out of service in the years that followed.

Wimblebury will be part of the weekend (Picture from Blaenavon's Heritage Railway's Facebook page)

Blaenavon’s Heritage Railway will be lending the blue engine from Foxfield Railway in time for their Coal Train weekend and for the summer season.

What is the Coal Train weekend?





The Coal Train weekend, at Blaenavon’s Heritage Railway, will relive the heyday of coal trains on Welsh railways with people able to witness coal trains running to and from Blaenavon like they did 150 years ago.

People will be able to board British Railway Mark ones during Coal Train weekend, which is taking place on Sunday May 1 and Monday May 2.

Trains will operate from 10am to 4pm; guests can arrive at any point in the day and hop on and off trains as they please.

Which steam engines will be operating?





‘Hunslet Works No. 3839 ‘Wimblebury’ 0-6 0ST:

Wimblebury will be part of Coal Train weekend and will join the steam fleet at Blaenavon’s Heritage Railway for the 2022 summer season.

Andrew Barclay Works No.1219 “Caledonian Works 0-4-0ST:

This locomotive is 112 years old, built by Andrew Barclay in 1910 and operated at Clydedale Works in Mossend.

Hunslet Works No.1873 "Jessie" 0-6-0ST:

This 85-year-old locomotive was built by the Hunsley Engine Company (who also built Wimblebury). It spent its working life at the East Moors steelworks in Cardiff.

How much are tickets?





Bought in advance ticket prices for Coal Train weekend are as follows*

Children - £6.50

Seniors - £12.50

Adults - £13

Family (two adults, two children): £30

*There’s also a 25 per cent discount for Gwent residents who can redeem it online using GWENTCOAL2022.

This applies to people living in Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Newport, and Caerphilly – proof of address will be asked for when checking in.

Find out more and book tickets at www.bhrailway.co.uk/coal-train-weekend