A WOMAN is wanted in connection with a police investigation into the supply of Class A drugs.
Gwent Police has appealed for information to find 37-year-old Katie-Ann Jones, from Caerphilly.
Jones, who also goes by Katie-Ann Lloyd, has links to Bargoed and Newport.
“We’re appealing for information to find Katie-Ann Jones from Caerphilly,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
“Our officers would like to speak to the 37-year-old, who also goes by Katie-Ann Lloyd, in connection with an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs.
“Anyone with any information on her whereabouts can call 101 or you can send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2200017799.
“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
