Makeup fans might want to quickly head over to Revolution Beauty’s website since the brand is selling a popular foundation dupe that doesn't break the bank.
The IRL Filter Longwear Foundation being sold online is a dupe for NARS’ Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation, only it costs much less to grab a Revolution bottle.
For just £9.99, fans of the beauty brand can add it to their basket and save themselves £27.51 since the popular and often sold-out NARS foundation costs £37.50.
Revolution’s IRL Filter Longwear Foundation is a medium to full buildable foundation with a soft focus breathable matte formula and it’s available in 30 shades.
It’s enriched with niacinamide and it’s oil-free, shine free, crease-proof and smudge-proof.
And with a 16-hour wear time, we can see why it’s become a popular makeup item on TikTok.
One user of the social media platform was impressed, saying: "I am obsessed! It’s like I have a filter on my face. It’s my skin but better!’’
Another said: "I’ve been using it for a few weeks now and I will say that it’s amazing. If you can’t afford the Nars foundation, get this one. It is just beautiful.’’
A third said: "This foundation is amazing for full coverage and longwear and is great on oily skin as it’s oil free. Definitely recommend. 10/10.’’
If you’re hoping to try the foundation for yourself, it might be best to add one to your online shopping basket sooner rather than later.
You can grab yourself a bargain with this dupe foundation via the Revolution website here.
