Molly-Mae and her boyfriend Tommy Fury have moved into their new house but you don't need to be a former Love Island contestants to get your dream home.

The Pretty Little Thing creative director has been sharing snaps of her new pad via a dedicated Instagram account - @mollymaison.

Her dedicated home account already has 977k followers and plenty of interior design inspiration for us to scroll through.

Sharing a picture of "her dream mirror", the influencer told the story behind the stunning light up furniture piece.

The Instagram caption reads:" Are you really…finally… mine?

"Some of you will know the story behind this mirror… this is not the first time I have purchased it.

"Unfortunately this dream mirror of mine never fitted through any of the stairwells/ doors of the previous places we lived in and for ages, I refused to return it in the hopes we’d find our new house imminently (too optimistic and the mirror was returned)….. finally after repurchasing, it sits today in our new home, I smile every time I stare at it."

The striking light up mirror from Timothy Oulton comes with a hefty price tag of £8,209.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts, admiration and shock at the extortionate price in the comments.

With a sad face emoji, one follower wrote: "Where can I get this been trying to get this mirror for years."

Another fan added: "Wow thats insanely beautiful," with a string of heart-eyed emojis.

While a third said: "Excited until I saw it costs 9K."

The best LED mirrors to brighten up your home

Mode Fuller LED illuminated mirror cabinet 600 x 650mm with demister & charging socket

Light up your room with 60 cool white LEDs in this steam-free mirror.

It comes with an integrated charging socket and demister function to make your morning routine as seamless as possible.

It will be delivered to you fully assembled and should only be fitted by a qualified electrician.

Down from £515, add it to your basket for £199 now via the Victoria Plum website.

Aziz Rectangle Mirror with LED Light

We are a little obsessed with this Aziz Rectangle Mirror with LED Light.

The soft glow mirror is perfect for killer selfies and getting your look just right.

Arrange delivery straight to your house for £15 or click and collect for £3 on top of the mirror.

Dispatched in two working days, it should only be fitted by a qualified electrician.

Start to create your dream home for £185 via the MADE website.

Pommier Makeup/Shaving Mirror

Why waste more than £8,000 on a light-up mirror when this Pommier Makeup/Shaving Mirror exists at Wayfair.

Looking this good doesn't have to break the bank and with 14 LED globes in three different tones, you'll light up the room.

It has a smart memory function that automatically goes back to your previous settings to help you get glam quicker, plus it has easy to use touch button controls.

Pick it up for £159.99 via the Wayfair website.

Aziz Rectangle Mirror with LED Light. Credit: MADE

Rowan 65cm x 60cm Surface Mount Mirror Cabinet with Lighting

Feel red carpet ready with this Rowan Surface Mount Mirror that will have you looking your very best.

It comes with a single shaver socket, demister pad, and infra-red motion sensor.

On top of that, it comes fully assembled and does not require you to do any building.

Get yours for £179.99 via the Wayfair website.

Mode Grayson LED illuminated mirror 500 x 390mm with demister

This Mode Grayson LED illuminated mirror is designed to be seen and will make the perfect addition to the dream home you want to build.

The light-up make-up mirror has cool white LEDs, an infrared sensor switch as well an integrated demister function to ensure your steam-free selfies.

Its slim design is ideal for smaller spaces like cloakrooms and ensuites so you can avoid all the hassle that Molly-Mae had!

Save yourself £20 and pick it up now for £69.99 via the Victoria Plum website.

50cm x 70cm Recessed Mirror Cabinet with Lighting

The Malin Illuminated Mirror Cabinet is a must-have for those looking to create a minimalist and modern space.

The mirror is designed to sit inside your bathroom wall and will give your loo a plush and sleek finish.

Adjust the LEDs from cool to warm relaxing white to control the ambience in your home.

Bring it home for £354.01 via the Wayfair website.