Fake Facebook pages claiming to be Morrisons and Iceland are scamming shoppers looking for a bargain.

The fake posts are nothing to do with either store and have been shared by more than 50,000 people.

The aim of the posts is to encourage people to click through to websites that will ask for personal information, putting people at risk of being scammed.

These are the fake Facebook posts.

(Which?)

(Which?) Which? have warned people not to fall for the scam posts, and have offered their tips on how to spot a scam here.

They said: “Like old-fashioned chain mail, the more people who share these posts, the more who will see them and pass them on.

“Eventually posts like these will have been seen by hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people, which will only make them appear more genuine.

“As a result, the fake pages behind the posts will also build up a following. The fake Morrisons page we’ve seen has attracted more than 3,500 ‘likes’ – in other words people who are subscribed to the page’s content.

“This puts those people at risk of seeing more fake posts, and sharing them again with their Facebook contacts.

“If all you’ve done is share the fake posts on Facebook then you may want to reach out to your contacts and let them know not to click through on any of their links.

“However, if you’ve gone further and submitted personal information via the websites, be very wary of any follow-up contact on the details you gave.

“If you think you’ve given bank details to fraudsters, let your bank know what’s happened immediately.”