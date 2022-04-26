NEW contracts are set to be awarded to improve the condition and safety of three roads in Torfaen after costs increased.

Funding is set to be allocated this week to improve the junction of George Street with the A4043, as well as for road surface work on a section of the A4051 Cwmbran Drive.

A new contract has also been awarded for works on Brook Street in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, which will bring the street up to adoptable standard, resulting in the council taking over responsibility for maintenance.

The project to improve the George Street junction includes replacing existing traffic signals, installing two new controlled crossings – one crossing the A4043 and the other crossing George Street – carriageway widening and footway improvements.

Following a tender for the works, a contract for £224,212.31 is set to be awarded by Torfaen council, with the original scheme estimated at £165,000.

The project is being funded by Welsh Government, and needs to be completed by June, according to a council report.

Meanwhile, work on Cwmbran Drive will tackle low skid resistance on a section between the roundabout at its junction with Grove Park and Pontrhydyrun Road, and the roundabout at its junction with Woodside Road and Maendy Way.

A council report says the section of road will need to be closed, with works set to take place only on a Sunday to minimise disruption.

A contract for £173,694.79 is set to be awarded, which is higher than originally expected due to factors including increases in the costs of materials and the Russian invasion of Ukraine impacting prices.

“These issues are industry wide, and the impacts are being seen across all tenders that have been submitted for engineering works in recent weeks,” a Torfaen council report says.

Works to improve Brook Street are to be carried out as part of a Welsh Government bringing several unadopted roads in Wales up to standard, so that they can then be maintained by the council.

A contract for £257,668.58 is set to be awarded, with the Welsh Government having agreed to pay an extra £100,000 on the basis the project is completed by June.

Torfaen council’s chief officer neighbourhoods, planning and public protection, Rachel Jowitt – in consultation with executive member for the environment, Mandy Owen – approved the contract last week.

The contracts for works on George Street and Cwmbran Drive have been recommended for approval this week.