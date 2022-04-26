SEVERAL Torfaen residents and a business have had their cases heard in court recently.

The cases were heard in Cardiff, Swansea and Bath.

The offences included not wearing a seatbelt, speeding, and not having a licence for the type of vehicle they were driving.

BERNARD JEFFREY, 62, of Castle Wood in Talywain, has been fined for not wearing a seatbelt.

Jeffrey was caught driving without his seatbelt on the southbound A4232 in Cardiff on September 13 last year.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £233 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, March 25. He was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

ASHLEY RICHARDS, 37, of Llantarnam Road in Llantarnam, has been ordered to pay more than £300 after driving through a red light.

Richards was caught failing to stop at a traffic light on the A4320 Easton Way in Bristol on August 2 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Bath Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 29.

Richards was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and also was given three penalty points.

DYLAN CLARKE, 23, of Clyffes in Greenmeadow, admitted speeding on the M4.

Clarke was caught doing 60mph in a temporary 50mph zone on the westbound carriageway of the motorway at Swindon on February 27 last year.

He admitted the offence, and was fined £40 at Bath Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.

Clarke was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

ARTUR SEBASTIAN STEFANOWICZ, 47, of Tegfan Court in Henllys, was caught speeding and driving a car illegally.

Stefanowicz was caught doing 38mph in the 30mph zone on Newport Road in Rumney, Cardiff, on August 25 last year.

He admitted the offence, and was fined £133 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 22.

He was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

Stefanowicz was also found to have been driving without a licence to drive a vehicle of that class on the same road on November 19, 2021.

He pleaded guilty, and was given no separate penalty – although his licence was endorsed.

IRYNA DOBZHANSKA, 34, of Heol Beuno in New Inn, has been ordered to pay more than £250 after admitting to driving a vehicle which they did not have a licence for.

Dobzhanska was caught driving a BMW on the A48 Eastern Avenue on February 3 this year.

They admitted not having a licence to drive a vehicle of that class, and, at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, March 25, was fined £134.

Dobzhanska was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge, and was given four penalty points.

HIGHMORE FACILITIES LTD, based on Newport Road in Llantarnam, has been fined for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

It was found that the vehicle was registered in the name of Highmore Facilities Ltd on September 14, 2021 when it did not meet the insurance requirements of section 144A of the Road Traffic Act 1988

The offence was proved in their absence at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.

Highmore Facilities Ltd was fined £220, and ordered to pay costs of £100 and a £34 surcharge.