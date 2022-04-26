A graveside vigil, held in memory of a brother and sister who died in mysterious circumstances, has reaffirmed local belief that a man was wrongly found to have murdered his sister 46 years ago.

Griff and Patti Thomas, of Ffynnon Samson, Llangolman, died a few weeks before Christmas 1976.

An inquest into their deaths ruled that Griff had murdered his sister before setting himself purposely on fire.

The farmhouse at Ffynnon Samson

Nobody who knew the brother and sister well has ever believed the inquest verdict and, in the light of cold case reviews and convictions in other previously unsolved Pembrokeshire murder cases, they are calling for the inquest and investigation to be reopened.

Both Patti and Griff are buried in the same grave at Rhydwilym cemetery.

On Sunday, April 24, around 50 people gathered at Capel Rhydwilym near Clunderwen to remember the brother and sister and to highlight the campaign to reopen the police investigation into the incident and to reopen the inquest.

The community grieved anew for Griff and Patti at a recent vigil

Campaign co-ordinator Hefin Wyn said “The purpose of the vigil was to draw attention to an injustice and to do so in silence with humility and respect and offer the occasional prayer, read appropriate passages from the scriptures and listen to hymn tunes.

“To do so shows the strength of feeling among the local people who remember both Griff and Patti’s regular attendance at chapel services.”

During the service a recorded message was played from Paul Davies MS, who has urged that the investigation into the brother and sister’s death be reopened.

A recording was also sent from the Rev Peter Thomas, the minister who buried the brother and sister.

The Rev Ken Thomas who was one of those who prayed with fervour in the hope the mystery surrounding Griff and Patti’s deaths will one day be solved.

“It was as if those present were grieving anew,” said organiser Hefin Wyn.

“The pauses between items underlined the tranquillity, and the sound of the Cleddau river outside gave an added atmosphere.

“Again the long silence at the graveside added to the sincerity of the occasion.”

Vigil attendees gathered at Griff and Patti's grave

He added that Paul Davies MS made a plea for the whole matter to be re-investigated in order to bring closure to the mystery that still remains in local people's minds.

“Local people buried both on the same day in the same grave prior to the inquest and irrespective of the coroner's decision,” said Mr Wyn.

“They were convinced as they are to this day that a third person was involved.”