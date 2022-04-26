A number of suspected illicit items have been left in a car involved in a crash in Gwent, police have confirmed.

Officers from Gwent Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Brook Row, Fochriw – in the Caerphilly County Borough last Thursday (April 21).

It is thought that the crash, which took place at around 4.45pm, involved a silver Volvo XC70 car and a white Ford Transit van.

According to police, three people were seen getting out of the car following the crash, and getting into a black car – though to have been an Audi A1.

That car was seen leaving the scene in the direction of Merthyr Tydfil.

Following a search of the Volvo, Gwent Police officers seized a quantity of cannabis, cigarettes and watches that were found in the car.

An earlier Tweet published by the force suggests that the watches were “counterfeit”.

At this time, investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information, or dash cam footage, is asked to contact Gwent Police.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously.

Police appeal in full

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Brook Row, Fochriw, at around 4.45pm on Thursday 21 April.

“Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved a car – a silver Volvo XC70 – and a van – a white Ford Transit.

“Three people were reportedly seen getting out of the car following the collision and getting into a black car, believed to an Audi A1, to leave the scene in the direction of Merthyr Tydfil.

“While carrying out an inspection of the Volvo, officers seized a quantity of cannabis, cigarettes and watches that were found in the car.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message, quoting log reference 2200131547.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”