- Plans to cut down waiting times are being released.
- It is hoped that no one will be waiting more than a year for treatment by Spring 2025.
- Health minister Eluned Morgan will be leading today's briefing.
- It comes as the NHS in Wales continues to struggle.
- Some £60 million worth of investment is expected to be announced.
