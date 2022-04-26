Live

NHS waiting lists in Wales: Live updates as plans revealed

By Elis Sandford

  • Plans to cut down waiting times are being released.
  • It is hoped that no one will be waiting more than a year for treatment by Spring 2025.
  • Health minister Eluned Morgan will be leading today's briefing.
  • It comes as the NHS in Wales continues to struggle.
  • Some £60 million worth of investment is expected to be announced.

