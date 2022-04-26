A SURGEON at a Gwent hospital has denied possessing indecent images of children.

Raed Almobayed, 43, of Heol Llanelli, Pontyates, Llanelli, appeared via video link at Cardiff Magistrates Court on April 26 where he denied possessing indecent images of children and videos of sexual acts with animals.

The allegations came about after another investigation into Almobayed – who it is believed was working as an orthopaedic surgeon at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny – and the images were found on his silver Packard Bell laptop.

The charges said prosecutor Emily Jermin, relate to a period between January 1, 2008, and December 23, 2009, and January 31, 2009, and December 31 of the same year.

Defending, Talia Keskin said that the defendant did not view the images and videos or even know they were there. She said that a number of people had access to the laptop during the period in question and that the laptop was second hand.

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board previously said: “We can confirm that the individual has been excluded from the workplace pending the outcome of the court case.”

Almobayed pleaded not guilty to both charges and has been remanded on unconditional bail. He will appear at Cardiff Crown Court for trial on May 24.