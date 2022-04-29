After studying six qualifications with Educ8 Training, Zenzy Flowers has progressed from a carer to a registered manager for New Directions. She puts her success down to her commitment to continuous learning and development.

With a young family to support in her late teens, it was important for Zenzy to enter the world of work and start earning. She discovered that, through apprenticeships, she could still keep up her education, while providing for her daughter.

Zenzy says, “After my GCSE’s I went to college to study access to nursing, but dropped out fairly quickly to work as a carer. I had my daughter at age 19 so as much as I wanted an education, it was important for me to be able to provide.

Shortly afterwards I decided to study my Level 2 qualification. At the time, studying an apprenticeship was better than going to college as I was earning money while learning. Gaining a qualification, alongside my job, and doing it all while getting paid, was really important when I had a young child in the house. I was spurred to do my Level 3 for of these same reasons.”

Apprenticeships are easy to balance with family life

“I found it easy to balance the qualification with my family life. There were set days I would meet my assessor to get my course work done. I loved the flexibility, to be able to study the course when it was convenient to me, instead of being in college Monday to Friday. Whilst completing my Level 5 Health & Social Care management QCF I pregnant with my son and I was fully supported with flexible sessions and a steady work flow to complete the course in my own time.

I’ve had absolutely amazing assessors over the years and I’ve always been supported. They were very flexible with me when I needed more time to complete units, they were always looking for ways to reduce the stress levels and keep me motivated.”

“Since then, I have now moved on to do the ILM Level 4 and 5. Studying these qualifications has been great as it has helped me move through promotions in work and work my way up the career ladder. I wouldn’t be where I am today without Educ8 Training or New Directions.”

After completing all of her Health and Social Care qualifications, Zenzy was offered a promotion. Two years ago, just as the pandemic hit, she accepted her new position as a registered manager.

Managing the branch from a new perspective

“Moving into a new position with no experience in that job role, while working in the care sector when the pandemic hit was difficult. At that point I had done everything that I could in Health and Social Care, apart from go to university. I was new into a management role. I can talk health and social care all day long, but I didn’t feel confident in managing a branch. I approached Educ8 Training again, and found out about the ILM qualifications.”

“I decided to start with the Level 4 and progress to the Level 5. I just wasn’t familiar with the role so I wanted to make sure I had the background knowledge needed. Educ8 were really supportive in my decision. I am now on my last meeting for my Level 5 so am due to complete it soon.

It has supported me with the management of my team and the branch, through understanding the strengths in my leadership and communication skills. Trying to navigate the pressures of being a manager, during a pandemic, has been hard, but doing the ILM has definitely supported me through it.”

Zenzy has not only benefitted on a personal level, but many of her staff have completed qualifications. New Directions find value in promoting education from within their company, supporting their staff through many qualifications.

Over the years we have put over 100 of our staff on apprenticeships

“Over the years we have put over 100 of our staff on apprenticeships. Not just Health and Social Care too, they have studied Administration, Advice and Guidance, and Leadership and Management. Apprenticeships are great for our staff as they learn the knowledge that is needed day in and out in their role.

We have tried to look across the board at what we can do. For example, with the admin side of the business, I couldn’t teach my staff what they have learnt through their qualifications. For us it about creating those career pathways that people don’t even know exist in health and social care”

“When this branch opened, it started with our regional manager, a laptop and a mobile phone. Now we are a big branch with over 150 carers. Educ8 Training have helped us along the line. Even though we are a health and social care company, it is amazing to see us branch off through other qualifications and feel benefits throughout the business.”

