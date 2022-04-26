Two teenagers have been arrested after an anti-social behaviour incident at Blackwood Bus Station, it has been confirmed.

Officers from Gwent Police arrested the teens, aged 12 and 13, after reports of criminal damage – including broken windows, on Sunday, April 24, at around 11.45pm.

Both teens have since been referred on to the Youth Offending Service (YOS).

It has been confirmed that high visibility police patrols will be stepped up in the local area, in a bid to deter anyone from committing anti-social behaviour in and around the Blackwood town centre area.

What’s more, a town safe initiative has been set up in the area – allowing businesses and retailers to report incidents and share information around crime prevention.

Statement from police in full

Inspector Andrew Boucher of Gwent Police said: "We're aware of recent reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and criminal damage at Blackwood bus station, including reports of damage to windows at around 11.45pm on Sunday 24 April.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work with partners to identify anyone responsible for ASB.

"We have now arrested a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, both on suspicion of criminal damage. They have been referred to the Youth Offending Service (YOS).

“Anti-social behaviour negatively impacts upon the quality of life for residents, and it's unacceptable for members of the public to act in a way that not only frightens these residents, but affects those working in the area.

"Over recent months, we've run dedicated operations to tackle the issue, carrying out patrols and enforcing dispersal orders in affected areas.

"Despite a recent increase in reports over the Easter break, we've seen a reduction in ASB reports this year and will continue to work hard to tackle the issue.

"We've worked with local schools to talk to parents about the extent of the ASB and spoken to them and young people about the impact their behaviour can have on their town and neighbours.

"We have also recently set up an initiative in Blackwood aiming to reduce ASB. Town Safe enables businesses and retailers to report incidents and share information around crime prevention.

"High-visibility patrols will continue in the area to provide reassurance; if you see us in the community and have any concerns, please stop to talk to us.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated by Gwent Police and we will continue to take action against anyone intent on causing harm and disorder in our communities.”