THE Liberal Democrats have said they want Caerphilly County Borough to reach its full potential and not settle for “good enough”.
Steve Aicheler, who’s standing in Machen and Rudry, said: “Across the county borough we feel let down by the current council – Caerphilly is a great place, but it has so much more potential and we need a council which is more ambitious for the area as well as its residents.
“With world class venues such as Caerphilly Castle and the mountain biking at Cwmcarn Forest Drive the county should be a major tourism destination, creating income and jobs, but the council don’t seem to see the possibilities.
“We’re really frustrated that the castle is surrounded by busy roads making it an unpleasant place to linger at, and so much revenue is lost at Cwmcarn due to lacklustre offerings for bike hire, food and refreshments.
“We want to see a council with the foresight to invest in the future of the county, and not to settle for ‘good enough’.”
The party’s pledges include:
- Invest in active travel – make cycling, walking and public transport safer and more accessible. The party has said it is not anti-car, but does want people to be able to choose to use greener options, safely and cheaply;
- Listen to residents. Consultations shouldn’t be tick box exercises where the outcome is decided before the questions are asked, the candidates have said. The party has said it would listen to what people need and plan services accordingly;
- Lead in reaching net zero as soon as possible, and in helping each resident also reach net zero. Ensuring that homes are insulated, transport is made greener and investments are made in renewable community energy projects – such as the district heating from the Navigation Colliery in Crumlin and community owned wind turbines which could provide cheap energy for residents, or an income for the council;
- Flood prevention through environmental changes and tree planting are essential, as well as preventative maintenance on culverts and watercourses;
- Invest in education, with the aim to ensure Caerphilly is leading in Wales not trailing behind.
Mr Aicheler said: “The Lib Dems have the energy and new ideas to make Caerphilly a better, more positive and greener place to live and for everyone to reach their potential.”
Where in Caerphilly are the Liberal Democrat candidates standing?
Crosskeys: One seat
- Tony Potts
Crumlin: Two seats
- Mary Elizabeth Lloyd
- Steve Lloyd
Machen and Rudry: Two seats
- Steve Aicheler
- Gareth Colin Bryant
For a full list of candidates in Caerphilly click here.
- This is part of a series of articles profiling parties standing in Gwent's council areas in next month's elections.
