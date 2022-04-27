CONSERVATIVES in Caerphilly County Borough are pledging to support local communities and services, work closely with the NHS to protect the vulnerable in society, and invest in highways.
Natasha Asghar, Conservative Member of Senedd for South Wales East, has described the candidates in Caerphilly as “fantastic”, and has urged residents to vote based on local issues.
Ms Asghar said: “National politics seems to be overshadowing a lot of local stuff, but these are local elections at the end of the day.
"Potholes and local congestion are the issues that our candidates are focusing on – people should be voting locally.
“I really do believe that by voting Conservative on May 5, residents will get a better Wales.”
Here’s exactly what the Caerphilly Conservatives are pledging:
- Supporting communities to protect local services through a Community Ownership Fund, helping to buy facilities such as the local pub, shop or library;
- Ensuring investment in roads and pavements to minimise potholes and hazardous pedestrian areas;
- Supporting businesses and communities to make local areas attractive for investment to create jobs for local people;
- Working with police and others to tackle anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping, graffiti and dog mess;
- Ensuring closer working with social services and the NHS to protect the most vulnerable in society, giving them dignity and respect;
- Empowering communities to keep leisure facilities open to encourage physical and mental health.
Laura Anne Jones, Conservative Member of Senedd for South Wales East, said: “This is our best-ever slate of candidates in Caerphilly. "e have hard-working people from all walks of life who are determined to make Caerphilly even better than it already is.
“This election comes down to local issues in our local area, and who will deal with them best. So it’s crucial as many hardworking local Conservative candidates are elected so that we can finally see local priorities put first, not party politics.”
Where in Caerphilly are the Conservative candidates standing?
Bedwas and Trethomas: Three seats
- Kieran Lloyd
Cefn Fforest and Pengam: Three seats
- Johnny Parker
Machen and Rudry: Two seats
- Ellis Michael Smith
Morgan Jones: Three seats
- John Child
- Judith Elizabeth Child
Nelson: Two seats
- Naomi Ruth Miles.
Newbridge: Three seats
- Kyle Butcher
- Christine Edwards
Penyrheol: Four seats
- Brandon Philip Gorman
Pontllanfraith: Three seats
- Catherine Clark
St. Martins: Three seats
- Robert Stanley Lea
For a full list of candidates in Caerphilly click here.
- This is part of a series of articles profiling parties standing in Gwent's council areas in next month's elections.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel