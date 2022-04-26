GWENT Police are trying to reunite a bike with its owner.
Today (April 26) police officers in the Blaenau Gwent recovered a blue 'Chaos' pushbike and are hoping to return it to its owner.
Sharing a photo of the retrieved bike on social media, Gwent Police wrote:
#LostProperty— Gwent Police | Blaenau Gwent Officers (@GPBlaenauGwent) April 26, 2022
Is this your bike? Do you know who owns it?
A blue 'Chaos' pushbike has been recovered by officers today, if this is yours please attend Tredegar Station to retrieve it. #TredegarNPT pic.twitter.com/7cjiXi9Tip
OTHER NEWS:
- Widow pays moving tribute to her ‘soulmate’ killed by drink driver
- Revealed: When behind-closed-doors Gwent Police misconduct hearing will finish
- Welsh Government announces £60m funding to address NHS Wales waiting time issues
The bike is currently at Tredegar Police Station on Spencer Square where the owner can retrieve it.
Anybody who knows who the bike belongs to is asked to let them know.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here