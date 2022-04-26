GWENT Police are trying to reunite a bike with its owner.

Today (April 26) police officers in the Blaenau Gwent recovered a blue 'Chaos' pushbike and are hoping to return it to its owner.

Sharing a photo of the retrieved bike on social media, Gwent Police wrote:

The bike is currently at Tredegar Police Station on Spencer Square where the owner can retrieve it.

Anybody who knows who the bike belongs to is asked to let them know.