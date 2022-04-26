A BODY has been found following a major search for a missing man at a south Wales beach.
Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that the body was found near the coastal path at Manorbier, Tenby, this morning.
Emergency services were called to Manorbier beach to assist in the search for a missing man this morning, our sister paper The Western Telegraph is reporting.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that a body was found near the coastal path at Manorbier, Tenby, this morning, April 26, 2022.
"The body has not been formally identified as yet, however the family of a 45-year-old man, who had been reported missing in the area, are aware and are being supported by officers."
An eye witness has said that two RNLI lifeboats from Tenby and HM Coastguard Rescue 187 have been seen searching the coastline today.
A spokesperson from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "We have sent a number of Coastguard Rescue Teams and the search and rescue helicopter from St Athans to assist the police in a missing person search."
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson has said: "We were called at approximately 9am today (April 26) to an area near Manorbier beach in Tenby.
"A rapid response vehicle and air ambulance were deployed to the scene.
"No further details are available."
Additional reporting by Jack Riley.
